The latest data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) shows that speculative net positions on the Australian Dollar have increased to -90.8K. This is a notable uptick from the previous reported figure of -84.7K. The data, last updated on 15 March 2024, indicates a growing bearish sentiment towards the Australian Dollar among speculators.Speculative net positions provide insights into traders' sentiment and expectations regarding a particular currency. A negative net position suggests that more traders are betting against the currency than for it. In the case of the Australian Dollar, the increase in negative net positions could indicate concerns about the currency's outlook or broader market dynamics impacting its value.Market participants will likely keep a close eye on future CFTC reports to gauge any further shifts in speculative net positions on the Australian Dollar and how these might influence currency markets in the coming weeks.