The latest data from the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) indicates a significant decrease in speculative net positions on the Nasdaq 100 contract. As of May 3, 2024, the indicator dropped to 2.8K from its previous level of 6.1K. This decline suggests a shift in market sentiment towards a more cautious approach to trading the tech-heavy index. Investors and traders closely monitor these net positions as they provide insights into market expectations and potential price movements. The updated figures highlight the ongoing dynamics in the US financial markets, indicating a more subdued appetite for speculative positions on the Nasdaq 100.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com