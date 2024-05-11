According to the latest data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), speculative net positions on the Swiss Franc (CHF) have remained unchanged at -41.8K. The previous indicator and the current indicator both stand at the same level, reflecting stability in market sentiment towards the CHF.The data, last updated on May 10, 2024, indicates that market participants have maintained their bearish outlook on the CHF. Speculative net positions provide insights into the market sentiment and the positioning of traders in the futures market.As uncertainties continue to persist in the global economic landscape, investors are closely monitoring currency positions and market dynamics to navigate potential risks and opportunities in the forex market. The stable speculative net positions on the CHF suggest a cautious approach by traders amid ongoing market volatility.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com