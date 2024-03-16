According to the latest data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), speculative net positions on crude oil in the United States have decreased. The previous indicator stood at 238.5K before the latest update, and it has now dropped to 233.8K. This decline indicates a shift in market sentiment towards crude oil within the US. The data was last updated on 15 March 2024, showing the most recent developments in speculative trading activities related to crude oil.Speculative net positions reflect the difference between the number of long and short positions taken by speculators in the market. A decrease in net positions suggests that traders are becoming less bullish on the commodity. This can be influenced by various factors such as geopolitical events, economic data releases, or changes in supply and demand dynamics. As investors continue to monitor these developments closely, the future direction of crude oil prices remains uncertain amid ongoing market volatility.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com