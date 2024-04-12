The latest data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) reveals a significant shift in speculative net positions on the Nasdaq 100 in the United States. The previous indicator came in at -5.2K but has now surged to 7.5K, indicating a substantial increase in bullish sentiment among traders. This development suggests growing optimism and confidence in the performance of the tech-heavy index in the near term.Investors and market participants are closely monitoring these shifts in speculative positions as they can offer insights into market sentiment and potential future price movements. The updated data, released on 12 April 2024, highlights the dynamic nature of investor behavior and the evolving market conditions in the US. As traders adjust their positions, the Nasdaq 100 may experience heightened volatility in the coming days, reflecting the changing expectations and outlook for the index.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com