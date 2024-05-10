Recent data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) indicates a decrease in speculative net positions on the New Zealand Dollar (NZD). The previous indicator, which stood at -8.6K, has dropped to -11.2K in the latest update on 10th May 2024. This shift suggests a more bearish sentiment towards the NZD among market participants.Speculative net positions reflect the difference between the number of long and short positions taken by speculators in a particular currency. A decline in these positions may indicate a weakening outlook for the NZD in the eyes of traders. Investors and analysts will closely monitor how this data plays out in the forex market, as shifts in speculative sentiment can influence currency movements and trading strategies.As global economic conditions continue to evolve, market participants are adjusting their positions and outlook on various currencies. The CFTC’s data on speculative net positions serves as a valuable tool for understanding market sentiment and potentially predicting future currency trends.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com