According to the latest data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), speculative net positions on the New Zealand Dollar (NZD) have dropped to 2.5K. This marks a significant decrease from the previous indicator, which stood at 7.2K.The CFTC data, last updated on 15 March 2024, indicates a shift in sentiment towards the NZD among speculative traders. A decrease in net positions suggests a more bearish outlook on the currency as traders reduce their exposure. This could be influenced by a variety of factors such as changing economic conditions, geopolitical events, or market sentiment.Traders and investors will be closely monitoring further developments in NZD speculative positions to gauge market sentiment and potential future trends in the currency’s value.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com