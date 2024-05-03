In the most recent data update by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), it has been revealed that speculative net positions on the New Zealand Dollar (NZD) have shown improvement. The previous indicator, which stood at -12.0K, has now been reported at -8.6K. This indicates a decrease in bearish sentiment towards the NZD among speculators.This update, dated 03 May 2024, suggests that there may be a shift in market sentiment towards the NZD. Traders and investors will be closely monitoring these developments to assess the potential impact on the currency’s performance in the near future. The improved speculative net positions could signal increased confidence in the NZD or changing market dynamics influencing trader behavior. As global economic conditions continue to evolve, such data points play a crucial role in shaping investment strategies and market outlooks.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com