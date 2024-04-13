The latest data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) has revealed a notable change in speculative net positions on the S&P 500. The previous indicator had reached -78.1K but has since improved to -62.9K, indicating a decrease in negative speculative positions. This update was reflected in the data as of 12 April 2024, showcasing a shift in market sentiment towards the popular stock index in the United States. Investors closely monitor these figures as they provide insights into the market’s overall sentiment and potential future movements. As speculative net positions show signs of improvement, market participants will likely be keeping a close eye on how this trend develops in the coming weeks.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com