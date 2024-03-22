In the latest update on the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) data, speculative net positions on the S&P 500 have shown an improvement, reaching -194.2K. This indicates a decrease from the previous figure of -239.8K. The data, last updated on 22 March 2024, suggests that market participants have adjusted their speculative positions on the S&P 500, reflecting potential changes in investor sentiment and market expectations regarding the index. As investors continue to monitor economic indicators and geopolitical developments, these shifts in speculative positions can offer insights into evolving market dynamics and sentiment towards the S&P 500.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com