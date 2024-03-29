In the latest Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) data update, speculative net positions for the New Zealand Dollar (NZD) took a significant dive. The previous indicator, which stood at -0.2K, has now plummeted to -6K. While the exact date of the event occurrence is unknown, the data was last updated on 29 March 2024.This sharp decline in speculative NZD net positions indicates a shift in market sentiment towards the currency. Traders and investors seem to be adjusting their positions, potentially in response to changing economic conditions or geopolitical factors affecting New Zealand’s economy. As speculation continues to influence currency markets, fluctuations in net positions can have a notable impact on NZD exchange rates. Analysts will be closely monitoring these developments to assess the implications for the New Zealand Dollar in the near future.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com