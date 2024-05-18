The latest data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) reveals a continued decline in speculative net positions for the Australian Dollar (AUD). Updated as of May 17, 2024, the indicator has reached -77.2K, deteriorating further from the previous figure of -64.5K.This negative trend suggests that investor confidence in the Australian Dollar is diminishing. Analysts attribute this downturn to a combination of factors, including recent economic data from Australia and broader concerns about the global economic environment.As international markets remain volatile, the sentiment toward the Australian Dollar reflects broader risk aversion among traders. This growing skepticism could have significant impacts not only on the AUD but also on global currency markets, potentially influencing other major currencies.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com