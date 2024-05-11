According to the latest data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), speculative net positions on the Mexican Peso have decreased to 112.3K. This marks a decline from the previous indicator, which stood at 119.0K. The data, updated on May 10, 2024, indicates a shift in sentiment towards the Mexican Peso among market participants.Speculative net positions reflect the difference between the number of long and short positions taken by speculators. A decrease in net positions could suggest a waning confidence in the currency’s performance or a shift in market dynamics affecting traders’ outlook on the Mexican Peso.Investors and analysts will continue to monitor these figures closely to gauge market sentiment and assess potential risks in the Mexican Peso’s valuation. The fluctuation in speculative net positions underscores the importance of staying informed about global economic indicators when making investment decisions.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com