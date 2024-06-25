The latest data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) shows a notable shift in speculative sentiment towards the Nasdaq 100 index. As of June 24, 2024, the speculative net positions have significantly narrowed, registering at -3.8K compared to the previous week’s -8.0K.This marked improvement reflects a more bullish outlook among traders, possibly driven by recent economic developments and corporate earnings reports that have defied broader market volatility. The reduced bearish bets indicate rising investor confidence in the tech-heavy index, which has shown resilience despite challenging market conditions.Market analysts suggest this shift could signal the beginning of a more sustained positive trend. With speculative positions moving closer to neutral territory, there is potential for further upward momentum if the macroeconomic environment continues to improve. Investors will be closely watching upcoming economic indicators and corporate performance to gauge whether this newfound optimism will continue.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com