The latest data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) reveals a notable improvement in speculative net positions in natural gas. As of May 31, 2024, the current indicator has increased to -75.4K, a significant change from the previous standing of -90.1K.This upward shift suggests a growing optimism among traders concerning the future of natural gas markets. The previous level of -90.1K reflected a more bearish sentiment, but the latest figures indicate that pessimism is easing, with speculators possibly anticipating stronger demand or reduced supply concerns in the near future.The adjustment in net positions could be driven by various factors, including changing weather forecasts, geopolitical developments, and shifts in market fundamentals. As natural gas continues to play a critical role in global energy markets, these speculative positions serve as a key indicator of trader sentiment and potential market movements.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com