According to the latest data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), speculative net positions on the Australian Dollar have taken a sharp turn towards bearish sentiment. The indicator, which stood at -92.3K in the previous reading, has now dropped further to -101.1K. This indicates that traders have increased their bets against the Australian Dollar in the futures market.The updated data, current as of April 19, 2024, suggests a growing pessimism among traders towards the Australian currency. The significant decline in speculative net positions reflects a shift in sentiment towards the AUD, possibly influenced by various economic factors both domestically and internationally. Traders and investors will be closely monitoring the developments surrounding the Australian Dollar in the coming days as they navigate the currency's performance in the global market.