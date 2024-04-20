According to the latest data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), speculative traders have increased their bearish bets on soybeans. The latest report indicates that the net position of speculators in the soybean market has reached -171.9K contracts. This marks a significant increase from the previous reading of -158.5K contracts.The data, which was last updated on April 19, 2024, suggests that investors are growing more pessimistic about the outlook for soybean prices. A higher negative net position indicates that speculators are increasingly betting on a decline in soybean prices. This could potentially reflect concerns about factors such as demand, supply levels, or external market conditions impacting the soybean market.Investors and analysts will be closely monitoring how these increased bearish bets might influence soybean prices in the coming weeks as they continue to assess the overall market sentiment and factor in other key variables affecting the agricultural commodities market.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com