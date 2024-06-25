Spirit AeroSystems shares fell over 5% in morning trading on the NYSE following a Bloomberg report that Boeing Co. has modified its acquisition offer from a cash deal to a stock deal.Boeing has now proposed to acquire its key supplier, Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc., for approximately $35 per share in a primarily stock-based transaction, according to Bloomberg sources. This shift marks a departure from Boeing’s initial all-cash purchase offer for Spirit Aero, which manufactures components for 737-9 MAX aircraft.This development arises as Boeing’s European competitor, Airbus, is reportedly advancing discussions to acquire select Spirit Aero facilities that produce parts for the A220 and A350 models.The new Boeing proposal equates to nearly a 6% premium over Spirit Aero’s closing stock price of $33.07 on Monday, and a 22.4% increase over its closing price on February 29, the day before the original takeover discussions were disclosed.The companies are reportedly negotiating the final conditions of this latest offer, with an announcement anticipated within a few days.Boeing, which spun off the Wichita, Kansas-based supplier in 2005, began takeover discussions earlier this year aiming to stabilize its parts supply chain after 737-9 MAX planes were grounded following an incident with a plane’s mid-cabin door plug in January.On January 5, a mid-cabin door plug on an Alaska Airlines Boeing 737-9 MAX dislodged mid-flight.The incident prompted the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to ground approximately 171 737 MAX 9 planes for inspection and launch an investigation into Boeing’s and subcontractor Spirit Aero’s manufacturing processes and production lines.In early March, the FAA’s production audit of Boeing and Spirit Aero identified several quality control issues, leading the agency to halt the production expansion of the Boeing 737 MAX to ensure Boeing addresses its production quality problems.Spirit AeroSystems shares were trading at $31.33, down 5.3% on the NYSE, while Boeing shares stood at $175.73, down 1.88%.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com