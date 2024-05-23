Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (SFM) announced on Thursday that its Board has approved a new share repurchase program amounting to $600 million of its common shares. This program replaces the existing authorization, which had nearly $120 million remaining.Under the new program, the shares can be purchased at the company’s discretion through open market transactions. The repurchase program may be initiated, paused, or terminated at any time and is set to expire on May 22, 2027.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com