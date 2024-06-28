On June 28, 2024, Spain’s Core Consumer Price Index (CPI) data for May 2024 was released, revealing no change in the indicator, as it remained steady at 3.0%. This is consistent with the Core CPI from the previous month, reaffirming a year-over-year increase that mirrors the rate from May 2023.The Core CPI is a crucial economic measure that excludes more volatile items such as food and energy prices, providing a clearer picture of underlying inflation trends. The unchanged rate of 3.0% suggests that the inflationary pressures within the core segments of the Spanish economy have stabilized, maintaining the same growth pace as observed over the last year.This stability is significant as it indicates that Spain’s broader inflation landscape remains consistent, without unexpected surges or drops in core prices. Financial analysts and policymakers will likely view this data as a sign of steady economic conditions, supporting measured adjustments in fiscal and monetary strategies.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com