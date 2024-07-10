Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) has unveiled a special promotion for its locations across the U.S. and Canada. On Wednesday, July 10, customers who purchase a cold, handcrafted beverage will receive a complimentary limited-edition reusable straw, while supplies last.This promotion is available for in-store purchases, as well as orders placed through the Starbucks app or delivery services such as DoorDash, Uber Eats, and Grubhub.The reusable straw, adorned with a vibrant rainbow-colored design, is tailored to fit Starbucks’ cold cup lids and most of their reusable cold cups. This initiative underscores Starbucks’ ongoing commitment to sustainability and seeks to potentially enhance sales.Amid a challenging financial quarter, Starbucks has ramped up its promotional efforts, including the introduction of a new “Pairings Menu” on Tuesdays, according to CNN. This menu features discounted combinations of drinks and breakfast items, aimed at encouraging spending and appealing to customers wary of increasing fast food prices.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com