Stardust Power Inc. (SDST), a producer of battery-grade lithium products, experienced a surge of over 45% in pre-market trading on Tuesday, reaching $14 in anticipation of its debut on the Nasdaq.This listing on the Nasdaq comes after Stardust Power successfully completed a business combination with Global Partner Acquisition Corp II, a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC).Shares of Global Partner Acquisition closed at $9.74 on Monday, marking a 21.45% decrease. Over the past year, the stock has fluctuated between $8.91 and $15.32.