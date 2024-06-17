Italy’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) remained unchanged for May 2024, marking the second consecutive month of 0.2% growth, according to data updated on June 17, 2024. This stagnation in inflation indicates a period of stability within the Italian economy, with price levels for common consumer goods and services holding steady.The month-over-month comparison reveals that the current 0.2% change aligns exactly with the 0.2% increase seen in April 2024. This consistent performance signals that inflationary pressures have neither intensified nor diminished, which might be indicative of balanced economic forces at play within the country.Economic analysts are watching these figures closely, as the steady CPI could impact monetary policy decisions and economic forecasts for the rest of the year. Investors and policymakers will be keen to see if this trend continues, offering a clearer picture of Italy’s economic health and stability going forward.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com