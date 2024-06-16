Saudi Arabia’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) remained stable at 1.6% in May 2024, according to the latest data released on June 16, 2024. This figure mirrors the annual inflation rate reported in April 2024, signaling a consistent trend in the nation’s inflationary pressures.The CPI measures the average change over time in the prices paid by consumers for a market basket of consumer goods and services, making it a crucial indicator of economic health. The unchanged rate of 1.6% suggests that the inflationary trajectory in Saudi Arabia has stabilized over the past two months.This data provides valuable insights into the economic stability within the kingdom, especially when compared year-over-year. While April 2024 and May 2024 both reported a steady 1.6% increase, it indicates that there has been no significant inflationary shift over the year, contributing to a predictable economic environment for consumers and businesses alike.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com