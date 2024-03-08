Steel Partners Holdings LP (SPLP) reported a reduction in profits for the fourth quarter when compared to the same time last year.The company’s earnings stood at $41.261 million, or $1.75 per share, a decline from $73.012 million, or $2.82 per share in the fourth quarter of last year.However, the company experienced a 10.5% rise in the quarter’s revenue, moving up to $466.907 million from the previous year’s $422.615 million.To summarize, according to GAAP, Steel Partners Holdings LP’s fourth quarter earnings were $41.261 million, down from $73.012 million in the previous year. The earnings per share (EPS) for the fourth quarter were $1.75, a decrease from $2.82 the previous year. Revenue for the fourth quarter increased to $466.907 million from $422.615 million last year.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com