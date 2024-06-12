New Zealand experienced a significant decline in external migration and visitors during April 2024, according to the latest data released on June 11, 2024. The most recent figures indicate that the migration and visitor rate has drastically dropped to just 1.70%, a stark contrast to the previous month’s rate of 27.90% in March 2024.The sudden drop comes as a surprise following the robust levels of external migration that have been seen earlier in the year. The reasons for this precipitous decline are currently being analyzed by economists and policymakers, who are seeking to understand the underlying factors that have contributed to this unexpected shift.As New Zealand continues to navigate its economic landscape amidst changing global dynamics, these new migration and visitor trends could have far-reaching impacts on the country’s market, tourism sector, and labor workforce. Further analysis and data are anticipated to provide clearer insights into the causes and potential repercussions of this downturn.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com