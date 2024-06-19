Stellantis is recalling nearly 1.2 million vehicles in the United States and Canada due to a software malfunction that can disable rearview cameras.A statement from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) emphasizes that a non-functioning rearview camera significantly reduces a driver’s visibility, thereby increasing the risk of an accident.The recall affects various models, including 2021-2022 Dodge Durango, 2021-2023 Chrysler Pacifica, Jeep Grand Cherokee L, 2022 Ram 1500, 2500, 3500, 2022-2023 Jeep Compass, Grand Cherokee, Wagoneer, Grand Wagoneer, and Ram Promaster vehicles.An investigation by the company revealed that the radio software may interfere with the display of the rearview image. Consequently, these vehicles do not meet the criteria set by Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard number 111, “Rear Visibility.”Stellantis, previously known as Fiat Chrysler, plans to resolve the issue through an online software update, which has already been installed in over 735,000 vehicles. Owners will see a prompt to accept the update on their vehicle’s media screens and will also receive recall notices via mail.While the company reports no injuries or accidents related to this issue, it strongly advises owners to adhere to the recall instructions.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com