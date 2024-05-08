The following are the highlighted earnings for STERIS plc (STE):In the fourth quarter (Q4), STERIS plc recorded a loss of $1.37 million compared to earnings of $187.2 million in the same period the previous year. The earnings per share (EPS) for this period demonstrated a deficit of $0.01 versus $1.88 in the corresponding period last year.However, once certain items were ruled out, STERIS plc announced adjusted earnings of $256.3 million or $2.58 per share for the Q4. Analysts had previously projected an adjusted earnings of $2.35 per share. Additionally, the revenue for the Q4 was reported at $1.41 billion, an increase compared to $1.28 billion in the same period last year.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com