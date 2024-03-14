Stifel Financial Corp. has confirmed plans to take over Finance 500, Inc. and CB Resource, Inc. Both companies, which are based in Irvine and work in collaboration owing to common ownership, boast of leading positions in the market for underwriting and issuing certificates of deposits.Finance 500 provides brokerage and investment services, specializing in underwriting FDIC-insured Certificates of Deposits and trades in fixed income securities. Meanwhile, CB Resource works under the alias F500 Performance Management Group and integrates Enterprise Risk Management (ERM), strategic and capital plan solutions, along with industry analytics via its comprehensive technology-driven platform.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com