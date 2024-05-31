STMicroelectronics N.V., a prominent player in the semiconductor industry, unveiled plans on Friday to establish a new manufacturing facility in Catania, Italy, dedicated to the large-scale production of 200mm silicon carbide (SiC) wafers.This state-of-the-art plant, which aspires to be the world’s first fully integrated silicon carbide production facility, is part of the company’s ambitious multi-year investment program valued at 5 billion euros. The Italian government is contributing 2 billion euros towards this initiative under the framework of the EU Chips Act.Earlier in the day, the European Commission sanctioned Italian state aid measures totaling 2 billion euros, set as a direct grant to support the construction and operation of STMicroelectronics’ semiconductor manufacturing plant for SiC power devices.According to an official statement from STMicroelectronics, the new high-volume 200mm SiC plant will produce power devices and modules, and will also handle test and packaging. These facilities are set to constitute ST’s Silicon Carbide Campus, complementing the existing SiC substrate manufacturing facility on the same site.Operations at the new facility are slated to commence in 2026, with the plant expected to reach full capacity by 2033, producing up to 15,000 wafers per week.The establishment of the Catania Silicon Carbide Campus marks a significant milestone in ST’s strategic vision to create a fully vertically integrated manufacturing ecosystem for the mass production of SiC at a single location. The company intends to develop end-to-end SiC capabilities – from research and development to manufacturing, and from substrate to module production – all on-site. This initiative aims to facilitate the transition to electrification and heightened energy efficiency for automotive and industrial customers.STMicroelectronics currently manufactures its leading high-volume SiC products at two 150mm wafer facilities located in Catania and Ang Mo Kio, Singapore. Additionally, the company is developing a third 200mm facility in China through a joint venture with Sanan Optoelectronics.Jean-Marc Chery, President and CEO of STMicroelectronics, commented, “The fully integrated capabilities brought forth by the Silicon Carbide Campus in Catania will greatly enhance ST’s SiC technology leadership for automotive and industrial clients over the coming decades. The scale and synergies offered by this project will allow us to better innovate with high-volume manufacturing capacity, benefitting our European and global customers as they embark on their journey towards electrification and seek more energy-efficient solutions to achieve their decarbonization targets.”The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com