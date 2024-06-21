STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM), a leading Swiss semiconductor company, announced on Friday the initiation of two new share repurchase programs totaling up to $1.1 billion, to be executed over a three-year period.The primary objective of these buybacks is to fulfill the company’s obligations related to employee stock award plans, up to $989 million, and to potentially settle outstanding convertible bonds, amounting to approximately $111 million, based on the NYSE closing price as of June 18, 2024.Additionally, the company has successfully concluded the share repurchase program initiated on July 1, 2021, which had a duration of about three years. Throughout this period, the firm repurchased 24.88 million shares at a weighted average purchase price of €38.67 per share, totaling €962.05 million or $1.04 billion.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com