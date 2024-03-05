The Strategic Organizing Center (SOC), a Starbucks Corp. shareholder, announced on Tuesday that it decided to withdraw its nominees for the Director position within the executive leadership of this renowned food chain. According to SOC, the purpose of this decision is to enable Starbucks to concentrate on fulfilling its fresh commitments towards its employees and increasing value for its shareholders.Just last week, Starbucks and the labor union Workers United arrived at collective bargaining agreements for endorsed stores and partners. This also marked the resolution of an ongoing legal dispute and established a just procedure for worker organization, bringing an end to a two-year-long impasse between the factions triggered by SOC’s nominations.As of the present moment, Starbucks’ share price stands at $91.82, experiencing a slight decrease of 0.69 percent on the Nasdaq exchange.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com