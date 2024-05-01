Stryker Corporation recently revealed increased profits for its first quarter, outperforming expectations. Earnings came in at $788 million, $2.05 per share, up from last year’s first quarter results of $592 million, $1.54 per share.When considering special items, Stryker’s adjusted earnings were noted at $962 million or $2.50 per share for the period in question. This result surpasses average analyst predictions, which anticipated earnings of $2.35 per share, as per data compiled by Thomson Reuters. Note, these estimations typically exclude any special items.Stryker also reported promising revenue growth for the quarter, seeing an increase of 9.6%; this equates to earnings of $5.24 billion, up from $4.78 billion in the same period the year prior.Further details of Stryker Corporation’s earnings for the first quarter (following GAAP) included earnings of $788 million versus $592 million last year, EPS of $2.05 as opposed to $1.54 last year and revenue of $5.24 billion up from last year’s $4.78 billion.In terms of Stryker’s full-year EPS guidance, expectations are set between $11.85 and $12.05.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com