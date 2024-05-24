Novo Nordisk’s weight loss drug, Ozempic, has been found to significantly lower the risk of kidney complications and major cardiovascular events, as reported in a study published by the New England Journal of Medicine.This research, funded by Novo Nordisk in 2019, involved approximately 3,500 patients suffering from Type 2 diabetes and chronic kidney disease across 28 countries. Participants were administered either an injection of Ozempic or a placebo.Follow-up assessments revealed that those in the semaglutide group, which is the primary ingredient in Ozempic, exhibited a 24% lower risk of developing kidney disease compared to those in the placebo group.”Semaglutide reduced the risk of clinically important kidney outcomes and death from cardiovascular causes in patients with Type 2 diabetes and chronic kidney disease,” the researchers stated.Dr. Vlado Perkovic, nephrologist and lead author of the study, highlighted the transformative potential of semaglutide for patients with diabetes and kidney disease. “The effect size was somewhat larger than anticipated, making the results highly statistically significant. This suggests that the likelihood of the findings being due to chance is exceedingly small, and we can be very confident that the results are both robust and real,” he emphasized.Additionally, Eli Lilly’s Mounjaro and two other medications are currently under investigation for their potential to treat diabetic kidney disease.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com