Novo Nordisk's weight-loss medication, Wegovy, has been shown to be more effective in helping women with heart failure lose weight compared to men with the same condition, according to a study published in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology.The research is part of Novo Nordisk's STEP-HFpEF program, which included 1,145 patients suffering from obesity-related heart failure with preserved ejection fraction (HFpEF), a condition in which the left ventricle does not function correctly, leading to reduced blood circulation.The primary aim of the study was to evaluate the impact of a 2.4-mg weekly dose of semaglutide on the participants' health.Results indicated that women experienced an average weight loss of 12.6% over 52 weeks, while men saw a weight reduction of about 10.2% during the same period.Mikhail Kosiborod, senior author and cardiologist at Saint Luke's Mid-America Heart Institute in Kansas City, Missouri, remarked that the STEP-HFpEF program "highlights the differences and consistent benefits of semaglutide for both women and men."Kosiborod further explained that "obesity and visceral adiposity are significant contributors to the development and progression of HFpEF. This issue may be even more pronounced in women, who constitute the majority of HFpEF cases and tend to experience more severe symptoms and physical limitations as a result of the condition."