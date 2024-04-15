Sudzucker AG, trading under the ticker symbol SUEZF.PK, issued a statement on Monday projecting a decrease in EBITDA (Earnings before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization) and operating results for the first quarter of the 2024/25 fiscal year. The decline is mainly attributed to growing production costs.Sudzucker predicts that its EBITDA will range between 900 million and 1 billion euros for the ongoing year, a decrease from the preliminary figure of 1.3 billion euros reported for the 2023/24 fiscal year.Moreover, the company forecasts its group revenue to reach between 10 and 10.5 billion euros in the current financial year.Furthermore, Sudzucker proposed a dividend payout at the rate of 0.90 euros per share for the 2023/24 fiscal year.As an impact of this announcement, Sudzucker’s shares experienced a 20.75 percent decrease in value, dropping to $13.86 in trading on the Over-The-Counter market.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com