Super Micro Computer, Inc., also known as SMCI, has recently announced that it has valued its underwritten public offering of 2 million common shares at a rate of $875.00 per individual share. The firm anticipates concluding this offering approximately by March 22, 2024.Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC is the principal underwriter and the exclusive book-runner for this offering.Added to this, Supermicro has also provided the underwriter with the option to buy an additional 300,000 common shares within a 30-day window. This purchase of additional shares will be done at the public offering price, however, standard underwriting discounts and commissions will be deduced.It is estimated that the gross proceeds from this offering, calculated before deducting expenses, will amount to $1.75 billion.Supermicro has expressed plans to utilize the proceeds from this offering to fortify its operations. This capital will be applied to various business operations such as the procurement of inventory, fulfilling other working capital requirements, expansion of manufacturing capacity, and augmentation of research and development investments.