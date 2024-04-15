Superdry plc, traded as SEPGY.PK, revealed on Monday that they are in the late stages of developing a restructuring plan. This plan focuses on a range of significant cost-saving measures to ensure long-term business survival.However, Superdry made it clear that the finalization and initiation of this plan remain uncertain.On Friday, Superdry’s stock concluded trading at $0.11 on the Other OTC market.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com