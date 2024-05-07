Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. announced on Tuesday that they have entered into a licensing agreement with M8 Pharmaceuticals. This partnership will enable the marketing of their ADHD medication, Qelbree, in Latin America under M8 Pharmaceuticals’ trademark.Qelbree, which the FDA has approved, is a prescription drug designed to treat attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) in adults and children aged six and up. Supernus also relayed that a second phase 4 clinical trial involving preschool-aged children with ADHD is slated to commence in January 2024.As it stands, Supernus stocks are valued at $30.82, reflecting a 1.31% increase on the Nasdaq.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com