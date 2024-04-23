The U.S. Supreme Court has decided not to entertain a petition for a writ of certiorari filed by Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. in relation to its HETLIOZ Abbreviated New Drug Application lawsuit against Teva Pharmaceuticals USA Inc., Apotex Inc., and Apotex Corp.Expressing disappointment over the Supreme Court’s refusal to clarify the standard for obviousness in patent law, Mihael Polymeropoulos, President, CEO and Chairman of Vanda’s Board, also mentioned that the case had successfully highlighted an area of law that significantly influences scientific innovations in the life sciences industry.Mr. Polymeropoulos affirmed Vanda Pharmaceuticals remain optimistic about future cases potentially addressing and resolving the issues in favor of innovation, public health, and patient benefit.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com