In a significant shift of sentiment among investors, the latest data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) reveals that New Zealand Dollar (NZD) speculative net positions have dramatically turned positive. Updated on 31 May 2024, the current indicator has risen to 2.0K, a notable increase from the previous figure of -1.4K.This positive movement in NZD net positions marks a resurgence in investor confidence towards the New Zealand economy. The change from a negative to a positive net position suggests that investors are increasingly bullish on the NZD, possibly due to improved economic indicators or geopolitical developments favoring the currency.Market analysts are closely monitoring this shift as a potential harbinger of strengthened economic performance in New Zealand, which could attract more international investments and stimulate further growth. The swing to positive territory underscores a broader optimism that could have wide-ranging implications for both the currency and the nation’s economic outlook.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com