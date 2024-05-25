The Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) has released its latest data, indicating a notable surge in Nasdaq 100 speculative net positions. As of May 24, 2024, the indicator has risen to 4.7K, a significant increase from the previous figure of 3.2K. This uptick underscores a growing optimism among traders and investors regarding the tech-heavy stock market index.The ascent from 3.2K to 4.7K marks a prominent shift in sentiment, suggesting that market participants are increasingly bullish on the future performance of the Nasdaq 100. This index, known for its concentration of technology and biotechnology firms, reflects broader market trends and investor confidence in the sector’s continued growth.The updated data portrays a vibrant trading environment where speculative activities are escalating. Market analysts are closely monitoring these developments, as a rise in speculative net positions often heralds increased volatility and potential shifts in market dynamics. As the technology sector continues to drive innovation and economic expansion, its influence on market speculation remains a critical area of focus for investors and policymakers alike.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com