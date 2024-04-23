In a recent report released on April 23, 2024, it was revealed that new home sales in the United States experienced a significant surge in March 2024. The latest data shows that new home sales have reached 8.8%, marking a sharp increase from the previous month’s indicator of -5.1% in February 2024.This month-over-month comparison indicates a remarkable turnaround in the housing market, reflecting a growing demand for new homes in the country. The positive growth in new home sales suggests a renewed confidence among consumers and a strengthening of the real estate sector. As the economy continues to recover, the housing market is expected to play a crucial role in driving economic growth and stability in the United States.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com