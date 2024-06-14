The most recent data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) indicates a significant increase in NZD speculative net positions. As of June 14, 2024, the number of net positions has surged from the previous figure of 7.2K to a robust 11.0K.This uptick in speculative net positions suggests that investors are showing a heightened level of confidence in the New Zealand dollar and, by extension, the New Zealand economy. The increase from 7.2K to 11.0K is indicative of strong underlying economic factors at play, possibly driven by positive economic news or favorable policy developments.Market analysts will be watching closely to see if this trend continues, as a sustained increase in speculative net positions could signal further strength for the NZD. This development is poised to capture the attention of traders and investors looking for potential opportunities in the currency markets.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com