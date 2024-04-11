The latest data on natural gas storage levels in the United States has shown a surprising increase, with current levels reaching 24 billion cubic feet, jumping up significantly from the previous indicator of -37 billion cubic feet. This unexpected rise is expected to have a positive impact on the market as it indicates a healthy supply of natural gas, potentially easing concerns about shortages or price spikes. The data was last updated on April 11, 2024, revealing the shift in storage levels and providing traders and analysts with valuable information for making informed decisions in the energy market moving forward. This development showcases the importance of monitoring storage levels to gauge market conditions and anticipate trends in the natural gas sector.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com