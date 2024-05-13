Suzuki Motor has reported a fiscal 2023 profit to parent-owners of 267.7 billion yen, a year-on-year increase of 21.1%. This led to an earnings per share rate of 138.39 yen compared to the prior year’s 113.80 yen. Driven largely by improved sales mix/price and increased sales volume in regions like Japan, Europe, and India, the company’s operating profit surged by 32.8% to 465.6 billion yen.Moreover, the company’s net sales for fiscal 2023 reached a staggering 5.37 trillion yen, marking an increase of 15.8% from the prior year. The lion’s share of these sales came from its Automobile Business which generated 4.88 trillion yen, a rise of 17.3%.Looking ahead, Suzuki Motor expects revenue to rise to 5.6 trillion yen for fiscal 2024, mainly driven by an increase in sales volume. Additionally, its operating profit for the same fiscal year is estimated to reach 480.0 billion yen.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com