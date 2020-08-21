Sweden Capacity Utilization Lowest Since 2009

Sweden’s capacity utilization decreased to the lowest level in over a decade in the second quarter, figures from Statistics Sweden said on Friday.

The seasonally adjusted capacity utilization fell to 82.8 percent in the second quarter from 89.1 percent in the previous quarter.

The latest latest level was the lowest since 2009.

In the same quarter last year, the capacity utilization was 90.8 percent.

On an annual basis, calendar adjusted capacity utilization decreased to 83.0 percent in the second quarter from 91.1 percent in the preceding quarter.

