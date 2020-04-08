Sweden Household Consumption Rises In February

Sweden’s household consumption rose in February on an increase in recreation and culture, goods and services, data from Statistics Sweden reported Wednesday.

Household spending rose a working day adjusted 2.3 percent year-on-year in February.

The largest positive contribution came from the sector recreation and culture, goods and services by 12.3 percent annually in February.

Meanwhile, retail trade, clothing and footwear decreased by 0.4 percent.

On a seasonally adjusted basis, household consumption increased 0.4 percent monthly in February.

During three months to February, consumption increased by 2.3 percent compared with the same period a year ago.

