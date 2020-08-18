Sweden Industrial Inventories Rise In Q2

Sweden’s industrial inventories increased in the second quarter, data from Statistics Sweden showed on Tuesday.

Industrial inventories rose by SEK 2.1 billion in the second quarter compared to a revised increase of SEK 5.8 billion in the previous three months.

Inventories of finished goods and goods progress fell by SEK 2.7 billion in the second quarter, while those of input goods in total industries rose by SEK 4.7 billion.

Inventories in trade declined by SEK 13.4 billion in the second quarter.

Wholesale and retail trade and repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles declined the most by SEK 6.2 billion.

