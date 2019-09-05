Sweden Industrial Production Grows In July

Sweden’s industrial production rebounded in July driven by a surge in utilities output, data from Statistics Sweden showed on Thursday.
Industrial production rose 3.2 percent year-on-year in July, after a 1.1 percent fall in June.
Manufacturing output rose 3.1 percent annually in July, after a 1.1 percent fall in the prior month.
Output in the electricity, gas, steam and hot water industry jumped 20.0 percent, while construction output declined 0.9 percent.
On a monthly basis, industrial production rose 1.3 percent in July, reversing a 1.1 percent fall in the previous month.
Separate data from Statistics Sweden showed that the industrial orders fell 2.2 percent year-on-year in July.
Orders received from the domestic market declined 4.7 percent and those of foreign market decreased 0.6 percent.
On a month-on-month basis, industrial orders rose 0.4 percent in July.
